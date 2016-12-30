Nigeria: NAFDAC - 'Plastic Rice' Not Fit for Consumption

The so called 'plastic rice' imported into the country though not made from plastic as widely believed but is not fit for consumption, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Customs yesterday, the acting Director General of NAFDAC, Mrs Yetunde Oni said, "Based on laboratory result, the product is not plastic but the rice is contaminated with micro-organisms above permissible limit."

The full laboratory report, according to NAFDAC showed that the aerobic mesophilic count and coli form in the consignment were above maximum limits.

She said: "The seized consignment is unsatisfactory and therefore unwholesome for human consumption. The consignment upon handover by the Nigeria Customs Service shall be destroyed."

Also speaking, Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali said irrespective of the outcome of the laboratory analysis, the Customs will remain vigilant and alive to its responsibilities.

"We are still guided by the intelligence we have which indicate that several metric tonnes of expired and dangerous rice are still lying in wait at warehouses in neighbouring countries. We will therefore intensify our patrols to ensure that economic saboteurs do not succeed," he said.