30 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Army Promotes 10 Officers

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — The Nigerian army has promoted and decorated new officers in recognition of their commitment to the cause of the military.

The newly promoted officers are: Brigadier General Yusuf Brown, Brigadier General Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim and Brigadier General Ibukun Olu Adewa.

Others are: Brigadier General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, Colonel Michael Ede Eiom, Colonel A. A. Akinrinmade, Colonel Usman Musa, Colonel Oba Agbabiaka Aminu, Colonel Gabriel Olufemi Olorunyomi and Colonel Mukhtar M. Mata.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony in Kaduna, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters, Kaduna, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade said the promotion is in recognition that the officers are deserving to move to the next rank adding that, "The army is going to give them addition responsibilities not only against the operations in the North East but across the length and breadth of the country."

"As you know, we are conducting operations all over the country, so it is a good thing that the army has selected these particular officers for the year 2016 and I want to call on them to remain steadfast, dedicated, committed and loyal to the constituted authority of the land and ensure that the effective command of troop is strictly and effectively carried out. I have no doubt that they will do well in the future task."

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officer, Brigadier General Yusuf Brown thanked God, the Chief of Army Staff and the GOC for their elevation.

