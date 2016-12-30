Kenya: Jubilee Senators Will Quash Impeachment Motion - Senator Says

The plan to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta over the ongoing doctors' strike will fail, Senate Majority Leader Kithure Kindiki has said.

Nyamira Senator Mong'are Bw'okong'o yesterday said he will introduce a motion that criticises the President about his handling of the health crisis.

He will table the motion when Parliament resumes session in February.

Prof Kindiki, who is also the Tharaka Nithi senator, termed the impeachment move as mischievous aimed at attracting unnecessary attention.

"My colleague is seeking the attention he lacks but craves for now that he has said he wants to be President. Any attempt of that nature will be torpedoed by Jubilee political troops and crushed," Prof Kindiki said.

But Mr Bw'okongo has maintained that the president must take responsibility for lives lost as a result of the strike because he has a duty to protect all Kenyans.

The lawmaker added that since the Constitution guarantees all Kenyans the right to affordable health care the President should end patients' suffering.

He said many cannot afford the treatment cost at private hospitals.

The senator further cautioned the Executive over interfering with the activities of the Legislature, a reaction against heavy police presence outside Parliament on Thursday during a Senate special meeting.

"The Executive should be subservient to the Parliament which represents the People," Mr Bw'okong'o said.