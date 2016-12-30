30 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bungling Burglar Accidentally Kills Accomplice

It was a "comedy" of errors for bungling burglars in Crossroads, Cape Town, on Thursday night, when one of the hapless criminals accidentally killed his accomplice.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said that a gang of four had forced their way into a Sonwabile Drive home.

"The owner of the house was asleep and was woken by footsteps inside the kitchen. He went to check and saw an unknown armed man, whom he fought with," he said.

"When the owner of the house overpowered the suspect, the culprit called for help and three other suspects appeared. One suspect fired shots, aiming at the owner, but he shot his accomplice who died on the scene," Van Wyk added.

"Two other suspects were also shot during the struggle and one was unharmed. Two are detained in Nyanga and one is under police guard in hospital."

Police recovered two guns from the scene.

Source: News24

South Africa

