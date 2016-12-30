30 December 2016

Malawi: Bizarre! Woman 'Gives Birth' to Two Stones

A 23-year-old woman in Malawi's Salima district reportedly "shocked" hospital staff after she claimed that she had given birth to two stones.

According to Nyasa Times, Kamboni Health Centre staff said that Lenia Phiri came to the health facility on December 20 with two stones wrapped in a piece of cloth, claiming that she had given birth to the stones on her way to the hospital.

The health personnel at the centre said after examination, Phiri seemed to have had a 12 week pregnancy.

Kasungu District Health Officer Dr Irene Kamwaza, however, ruled out the woman's claims, saying that there were no traces of blood on the stones.

"We have examined the stones, they do not have traces of blood, we have examined everything, it is all suspicious," Kamwaza was quoted as saying.

However, according to Malawi 24, the two stones that Phiri claimed to have given birth to, had an "improperly" written note on them.

The report said that Phiri was accompanied by her mother who said that she gave birth to the stones after she complained of labour pains.

Some locals believed this was an act of witchcraft.

In 2009 a 20-year-old Mulanje woman identified as Agnes Msolo delivered a 300g stone at Mulanje District Hospital, the report said.

