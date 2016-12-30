South Africa: Prosecutor Facing Child Porn Charges Ordered Not to Enter Towns Where Witnesses Live

A suspended State prosecutor, facing charges of child pornography and sexual assault, wants to stay in Malmesbury, an area where witnesses in the matter reside.

But on Friday in the Parow Regional Court, Magistrate Elsa van Zyl ruled that the accused may not enter Malmesbury or Atlantis for the duration of the hearing into the allegations against him. His name may not be released yet to protect his alleged victims.

"You may not, for the duration of this case, appear in Atlantis or Malmesbury," Van Zyl said.

On Thursday, after his arrest, he indicated to investigating officers that he stays in Robertson.

But on Friday, he told the court that he made a mistake under pressure.

"I am renting a flat for my ex (girlfriend) and daughter in Robertson, but I actually stay in Malmesbury. I only told them (the investigators) that I live in Robertson, as it might have been an option at the time," the seemingly relaxed man said.

He added that travelling to and from Robertson may be too much of an expense for him.

"I will not receive an income in the near future. I see a therapist in Plumstead and a support group in Durbanville every week. If I drive from Robertson instead of Malmesbury, it will be a larger expense than I might not be able to afford," he said.

Malmesbury is roughly 46km from Durbanville, while Robertson is roughly 134km away.

But aside from ruling that he may not stay in Malmesbury, Van Zyl ruled that the man needs to report to the Robertson police station every Friday between 08:00 and 16:00, and that he may not make any contact with State witnesses.

After court proceedings, police officers were told to escort him to his office in Atlantis and home in Malmesbury to gather personal belongings.

The case was postponed to March 30 and he was released on R1 000 bail.

State prosecutor Colleen de Louw said further charges might be added to those he is already facing, pending further investigation.

