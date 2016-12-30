30 December 2016

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Texas Doctor Who Survived Ebola in Liberia Returns Quietly Back to Practice

Tagged:

Related Topics

FT. WORTH, TEXAS - A doctor who survived Ebola after contracting the virus while treating patients in Liberia has quietly returned to practicing medicine in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Dr. Kent Brantly returned to practicing medicine about a year ago. He now practices medicine and teaches young doctors at JPS Health Network, where he says some patients recognize him and bring up his battle of more than two years ago.

The 35-year-old was a JPS resident before heading to Africa.

Brantly said his health is fine and he draws on his experience in Liberia to teach the message of caring for others. He says the lesson he's tried to preach most is "choosing compassion over fear."

Liberia

'No Pre-Election Campaigning'

The Chairman of the National Elections Commission, Cllr. Jerome G. Korkoyah, has warned all political parties not to… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.