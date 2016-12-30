Liberia: 93 Documentary Evidences Against Tyler, Others Released

After months of hustling, the Special Presidential Task Force, set-up to prosecute Rep. Alex Tyler of Bomi County along with several other current and past government officials indicted in the Global Witness bribery scandal, on Wednesday submitted 93 pieces of documentary evidence to Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice.

The production of the evidence was in compliance to Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay's ten (10) days ultimatum issued to the Taskforce.

Judge Gbeisay's action supported Tyler's request to have him furnished with evidence that would be used against him when his trial commences.

The documents contained in two and a half folders were submitted by the office of the County Attorney for Montserrado County. It comes immediately after five of the eight commercial banking institutions submitted bank statements and financial transactions of the defendants, for which they were subpoenaed by the court.

The indictment contained allegations against defendants Ernest C. B. Jones, Deputy Minister of Lands, Mines and Energy; Senator Varney Sherman of Grand Cape Mount County and the Sherman & Sherman Law Firm; Christopher Onanuga; Rep. Alex Tyler; and the UK based firm, Sable Mining Inc.

They were alleged to have received US$950,000 to conduct smooth passage of the Amended Procurement and Concession Commission Law, containing the provision for the Minister of Lands, Mines & Energy to have the power to declare a concession area a non-bidding area so as to have created an easy passage for the awarding of the concession agreement on the Wologizi Mountain in Lofa County to Sable Mining.

It was based on that claim the defendants were charged with the commission of the crimes of economic sabotage, criminal facilitation and solicitation and conspiracy.