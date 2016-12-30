Liberia: 'Big Light' for 150 Paynesville Homes

- LEC Targets 1,000 homes, street lights in 15 days

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) yesterday began connecting electricity to one hundred and fifty homes in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Addressing journalists in the Rehab Community, Mr. Foday S. Sackor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of the LEC, said the distribution of electricity was in fulfillment of the government's promise to provide 'Big Light' to Liberians.

He said the power distribution campaign is intended to benefit customers in Monrovia and its environs, especially those who have been disconnected for over a year.

"We have dispatched our various teams around Paynesville with a direct mandate to ensure that one hundred and fifty homes are connected. This exercise is in connection with our promise to connect 1,000 homes and street lights in 15 days," Director Sackor stated.

According to Director Sackor, some of the customers in Paynesville have been out of electricity for more than a year, which prompted the new management to come and quickly connect their lines.

He said the management is also planting new poles and engaging new homes within various communities who are eager to be connected to the 'Big Light.'

"Some of our customers continue to have problems with their meters and connections with transmitters. We want to assure them that the new management cares and will continue to get service closer to them," he said.

Director Sackor, whose entourage included connectors, senior staff of LEC and representatives from the President's Delivery Unit, stressed that his team will remain fully engaged with its customers in the reconnection and new connections of power supply.

With the coming of the 22 megawatts, he said, communities will experience on and off power supply and therefore the public must remain calm as the matter will be settled in two to three months.

He said the new management aims to make LEC more accessible to the people of Liberia by increasing connections of homes, businesses and streetlights.

"We've also installed 53 LEC poles in other communities and more than 500 street lights across our network. It will take us time but LEC's new management is ready to provide electricity," Director Sackor said.

"This is intended to prove that Liberians can govern their own affairs. We have competent Liberians at the LEC who are ready to demonstrate and ensure access to affordable power," he said.

Director Sackor said the LEC needs revenue to enable the corporation to connect others, which is paramount to the management. "We will discourage power theft," he declared.

He also called on the public to be vigilant in helping to stop power theft in order to afford LEC the means to extend power to other communities.

He expressed the hope that Liberians will appreciate the LEC's improved services. "We want to make sure that you can buy current anytime of the night," he said.

In response, one of the customers, Theodosia Wreh, said she was delighted to see members of the senior management team connecting her home.

"I have been out of electricity for the past two years now and so I'm overwhelmed with such an unexpected visit to my house to connect me," Madam Wreh stated.

In 2015 the Liberia Electricity Corporation said it lost an estimated US$1.4 million to power theft.