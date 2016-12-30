Cameroon: Anti-corruption Crusade - More Stakeholders In The Battle

Cameroon's 2015 Anti-corruption Status Report was presented in Yaounde on December 29, 2016.

The National Anti-corruption Commission (NACC) says there is an increase in the number of stakeholders in the fight against the corruption scourge, stating that there was an increase by 19 non-State contributors in 2015, 17 of them from the civil society organizations and two from religious communities compared to only four in 2014.

This explains why the 2015 report is more voluminous (379 pages) than the 2014 Report (232 pages), making an increase of 147 pages. In the report presented at the Yaounde Hilton Hotel by the Vice President of NACC, Professor François Anoukaha, letters were written to 103 administrative structures requesting their contribution to the 2015 Report and 59 responded favourably. He deplored the fact that 11 ministries did not send their contributions despite enormous efforts made.

Speaking as he chaired the event, the Chairman of NACC, Dr Dieudonné Massi Gams noted with regret the slow appropriation of the National Anti-corruption Strategy by certain public administrations or the weak commitment of some ministerial departments to the implementation of Rapid Results Initiatives. He disclosed the financial loss sustained by the State on the basis of the Commission's investigations in 2015 that amounts to FCFA 171,843,239, 983.

In the domain of projects execution, he said, the Public Contracts Regulatory Agency (ARMP) singled out the abandonment of 432 projects from 1993 to 2015, including 45 projects in 2015. Following ARMP statistics, he added, more than 60 companies have each abandoned at least two construction sites.

The report also presents general implementation rate of anti-corruption action plans in Cameroon's 10 regions since 2012. The Adamawa Region comes first with 33.9 per cent implementation rate, while the Littoral Region is classified last with 19.90 per cent implementation rate. The population is increasingly getting more involved in NACC's efforts to recover State resources.

As such, the number of denunciations increased from 164 in 2008 to 3,268 in 2015 making a total of 13,146 in seven years of activity. Within 10 years, NACC initiated 42 cases and sent to courts, among which 28 are pending judgement and 14 judgments passed.