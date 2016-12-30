Cameroon: Tony Elumelu - Philanthropist With A Revolutionary Mind

The visionary entrepreneur, 53-year-old Tony Elumelu, sees and thinks big in business.

The Chairman of United Bank for Africa, UBA, Heir Holdings Transcorp and the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation was ranked one of the 100 most influential people in Africa by the New African Magazine in 2011. He was in Yaounde in May 2016, at the behest of President Paul Biya to explore more business ventures as the country opened up to investors at the "Investing in Cameroon, Land of Attractiveness," business forum.

"Foresight and fore planning help countries to manage their economies better," he told crowds at the Yaounde confab, stating that; "As a long time banker and entrepreneur, I have learnt how to spot a good investment and can be pleased to affirm to investors that Cameroon is indeed a great place to invest. I speak from experience." His bank, UBA, provides services to more than 11 million customers in 19 countries in Africa and three global financial centres in New York, London and Paris. The bank started operations in Cameroon in 2008 as second country in Africa.

Its influence and reputation as one of Africa's largest and most successful financial services group has continued to grow with the latest showing at the keenly contested global banking awards, where it clinched five country awards. UBA won Bank of The Year 2016 in Gabon, Congo-Brazzaville, Senegal, Cameroon and Chad at the annual Bankers Award in London.