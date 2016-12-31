Zimbabwe: 2016 - the Year the Elderly Shone

Leroy Dzenga — The year 2016 was the year when a number of stories about Zimbabwe's senior citizens came to light. Punctuated by an unbelievable warmth and traces of humanity slowly eroding in the post millennial world, the elderly emerged with some of the most sobering stories.From a woman achieving her lifelong dream, to a man attaining his driver's licence in his 80s.

It is safe to say the grey-haired known for their wisdom constantly reminded the world of the beauty behind humanity and hard work.

A 77-year-old Harare woman Hatifari Munongi showed the country that no dream is ever too late to achieve if pursued with a willing mind.

Family responsibilities stopped her from following her lifelong dream and she decided to rekindle it in 2013 after she was satisfied that all her children had found their feet.

Despite the challenges she faced, including comprehension of technical computer courses, she soldiered on.

After three years of dedicated study, she walked away from the Women's University in Africa with a Bsc Honours Degree in Sociology and Gender Development Studies.

Mbuya Munongi said she does not intend to use the qualification to get a job as she mainly wanted to fulfil a long-standing dream.

A religious minister and teacher by profession, her passion for teaching saw her come out of retirement. She now is part of the cultural hub at Marlborough Primary School.

Her stubborn faith kept pushing her to try and tick another important line on her bucket list. She is even considering going for a masters degree.

In a case of outstanding co-existence, Tadziripa Chihuri (106) and Cecilia Mazarura (90) emulated the biblical Naomi and Ruth through their friendship in marriage.

The two were married to the late Enock Chihuri, a businessman from Mutoko.

Upon realising that they share the Shumba Nyamuzihwa totem, they became inseparable.

For about 69 years they have been co-wives and neighbours and those around them say they do not recall an argument between the two.

Their friendship is well-knit, their children indiscriminately refer to each of them as mother with ease.

After their husband's death in 1982, some of the other wives moved back to their villages of origin, and some were called to the afterlife.

The duo has stayed put, vowing to stay together in honour of the sisterhood they have shared over the years.

With each passing year, they lose reasons to warrant their separation.

A total of 201 years between them, life has kept them around to show the glow that comes with co-existence.

In July, The Herald found an 82-year-old Chinhoyi cleric, Bishop Tyson Phiri who showed the world that perseverance pays when he acquired a driver's licence on his 14th attempt.

The ZAOGA pastor decided to acquire the important document at the age of 78.

For a person who had not received formal education, the first impediment was getting to write the provisional licence test.

He failed a number of times until he finally succeeded.

The practical part also proved tasking as he had to take 13 road tests before getting it right.

His son Stephen (49) said his father's quest to acquire a driver's licence was not without challenges.

After six years of continued attempts, Pastor Phiri finally walked out of the Vehicle Inspection Department with his valid driver's licence in hand.

As fate would have it, he got his car a Honda Fit two months after successfully attaining the licence.

In yet another thrilling story, passion was best described by 78-year-old Kenneth Kavhumbura who has been in the same profession for 60 years.

The veteran newspaper vendor started selling newspapers in 1956, when he was snapped from his kitchen job by a company which distributed the then, Rhodesian Herald.

Under Norway Investments which employed him then, his first post was at corner Ridgeway and Steppes Road in Borrowdale.

His job has seen him move around the capital in search of greenspots where his products move faster.

At independence, Sekuru Kavhumbura joined Zimpapers and started distributing editions directly from the stable as an agent.

He says he does not imagine himself in any other job, besides the one that allowed him to acquire a house in Mabvuku, send his four children to school and build a decent homestead in his rural Mutoko.

Sekuru Kavhumbura says if the sales at his current place of operation at corner Glenara and Samora Machel Avenue start waning, he will gladly retire to his rural areas.

Because of the prominence he has around the area, he says he does not see business dwindling any time soon.

Described by most as an ever-smiling person who is not hesitant to spread positivity in conversation, Sekuru Kavhumbura defines passion in clear terms.

A man dedicated to feeding his family through doing what he loves, Sekuru Kavhumbura stands as a lesson to the younger generation.

Although the dominant number of stories were heart warming, some bizarre stories emerged with the elderly taking central roles in them.

Sekuru Tauzeni Mujaji (86) of Chipinge recently came out expressing his pride for having sired over 100 children with his 10 wives.

He emphasised that virility in the African sense is shown through having many children.

His conviction stands true in his line of work as he is a traditional healer.

Unfortunately for the Mozambique native, the ancestors seem to be disagreeing with his obsession to grow the family.

Sekuru Mujaji has been failing to adequately feed his family for a while.

He said they consume 50 loaves of bread and 20 kilogrammes sugar during a single tea session.

Very few people can afford this and Sekuru Mujaji has extended a begging bowl to ensure his family does not starve.

Erratic rains have made it difficult for the family to grow its own food.

Despite the hardships, the traditionalist still harbours plans to grow his family further.

However, his wives are discrediting his prowess even behind the closed door.

Sekuru Mujaji's case is conflict between belief and reality.

The man believes in having a larger than life family unit, but his fortunes do not back this.

The year 2016 also saw the death of one of Mbuya Nehanda's "aides" Mbuya Chizani Madombwe Hiki at an age estimated to be around 130.

On 17 July, a repository of Chimurenga knowledge departed from this earth.

With 35 grandchildren, 99 great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren, she had lived a fulfilled life. Her longevity was attributed to her hygienic lifestyle which was set on very high standards of cleanliness. This prompted her to sometimes execute duties on her own instead of delegating grandchildren.

Those who were around her towards her last days say that despite her body slowly accepting the effects of age, she wanted to be actively involved in activities of the household.

She was fond of naturally prepared foods, insisting on the foods she grew up consuming.

For a person who prepared food for great spiritualists like Charwe, she would not lose her conviction too early.

Mbuya Hiki was an unapologetic traditionalist who preferred doing things according to custom.

Her life was guided by traditional values and would take time to impart knowledge to anyone who grants her knowledge.

Mbuya Hiki was celebrated by those who knew her, especially her friends at the Mbuya Anna Guild of the Roman Catholic.

When a person departs at the age she did, it is usually better to look back on the life they lived and be thankful than to weep uncontrollably, for it would have been a blessing.

2016 was an enthralling year with its fair share of triumphs and hurdles, the elderly also played a part too in ensuring that we never ran out of talking points.