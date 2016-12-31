Nigeria: Presidency Denies Sack of Ibrahim Magu As EFCC Chairman

Contrary to reports, Ibrahim Magu, has not been relieved of his appointment as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the presidency has said.

The Guardian newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying Mr. Magu had been asked to vacate his seat by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Although Mr. Malami could not be reached on phone, officials at the presidency denied the report.

"It is not true," presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

Mr. Adesina confirmed that Mr. Buhari had not authorised Mr. Magu's removal.

Close aides of Mr. Magu also said no such directive was received from the Attorney General's office.

Messrs. Magu and Malami were said to have met on Friday to finetune ‎case files on an urgent matter asked to be investigated by Mr. Buhari.

However, multiple sources at the presidency and the AGF's office confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Malami ‎on Friday submitted a report to President Buhari.

The report was in response to the president's directive that Mr. Malami investigate allegations of corruption levelled on Mr. Magu by the State Security Service, SSS.

"He (Mr. Malami) was rebuffed by‎ the president when he tried to submit the report," a source at the presidency told PREMIUM TIMES. "HE was asked to submit the report to Vice President Osinbajo.

"Instead, the president gave him further instructions on some fresh assignments to be carried out jointly by him and Magu."