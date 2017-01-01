1 January 2017

South Africa: Toddler Shot During Hijacking Attempt

A 2-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he was shot in the head during an attempted hijacking in Olivienhoutbosch on New Year's Eve, paramedics said on Sunday.

"At 22:50 on Saturday night, Netcare 911 paramedics were dispatched to a shooting incident in Centurion, Gauteng," said Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha.

After the shooting, the boy's mother continued driving until she flagged down an ambulance she saw along the road.

"Paramedics from various services worked fervently to stabilise the critically wounded child at the scene," said Botha.

He was then airlifted to hospital for further treatment.

Police are investigating the exact conditions of the shooting.

Second shooting in area

Meanwhile, ER24 paramedics said they attended to a male patient with gunshot wounds in the same area - and that apparently the two shootings are related.

"ER24 paramedics were called to a nearby police station where they were then escorted to the scene," said spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"Upon arrival ER24 paramedics found one male patient had sustained gunshot wounds to his back and neck."

The man was in a critical condition. He was stabilised on the scene before being transported to hospital for urgent treatment,

"It is believed that the both incidents are related but local authorities will be investigating further," Meiring said.

