Kenya: How Kenyans Ushered in the New Year

Kenyans gathered in various venues across the country to welcome the New Year 2017.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had a New Year message for Kenyans where he challenged them to take stock of last year.

"We must be able to remember where we have come from and how much we have achieved even as we continue to urgently undertake a process of transformation during this generation and the ones to come," President Kenyatta said.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to Kenyans to consider him for another term to enable him complete his development agenda.

He said the elections will be held in August and reiterated his commitment to ensure the polls are free of violence besides being free, fair and transparent.

President Kenyatta appealed to Kenyans to be peaceful and on all leaders to preach peace during the campaigns.

Deputy President William Ruto joined thousands of Kenyans at the Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County for the Pamoja concert to usher in the New Year.

"As we usher in 2017, we must remind ourselves that God has given us a great country. It is our responsibility to ensure that we preach peaceful co-existence and unity among Kenyans," he said.

Mr Ruto called for unity of purpose among citizens.

"We should embrace peace, tolerance and understanding, 2017 being an election year. I expect that Kenyans will renew the mandate of the Jubilee administration as we realise more transformation. I hope that Kenyans exercise their right to vote and that no matter the results, we put the country first," he said.

Mr Ruto also asked Kenyans to work towards a society they could share and be proud of.

"We are involved in the same enterprise, which is to create a better nation. It is this kind of consciousness that makes sense of the work we do as individuals and with others. It makes our competition more sensible and less acrimonious. It is the path to a better society," he said.

In Kisii County, Governor James Ongwae joned residents to usher in the New Year at Gusii Stadium.Residents in Nyeri County also gathered in various spots to bid goodbye to 2016.

Some were at Naromoru River Lodge where they were entertained by traditional dancers as they waited to usher in 2017.

There was song and dance as the clock hit midnight.