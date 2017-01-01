Ethiopia: Synergy to Ensure Sustainable Dev't

Ethiopia is working closely with many trusted nations and international agencies as well as partners in various development activities aggressively. There are many agencies from across the world that are co-working with the country to support the ongoing development.

This piece presents some contributions of three agencies in supporting the development endeavours the Ethiopian government has been undertaking. The significant contributions of the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Turkish International Cooperation Agency (TICA) are worth to mention.

The Korean government based agency, KOICA, was established in 1991 under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Implements. Having a vision of 'making a better world', KOICA is working in close partnership with Ethiopia on areas of education, health, agriculture, rural development, environment and other cross cutting issues. It has given professional assistance on these areas and currently there are more than 53 volunteers working in Ethiopia at different states and institutions. For instance, on the 111th World Korean Friends, six volunteers have recently come to provide service in Tigray, Addis Ababa and Adama.

KOICA Country Director Doh Young Ah said that the Republic of Korea is keen to share its accumulated development experience and expertise with partner countries like Ethiopia. It shares its experiences through conducting various cooperation programmes to improve the socioeconomic advancement of developing countries. The director believes that cooperation along with mutual understanding is key to achieve sustained development.

She said, "Expanding access to health and education is a central element. These sectors are the priority sectors of KOICA to strengthen the cooperation between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Republic of Korea."

Dereje Girma, Asia and Middle East Senior Desk Team Leader of MoFEC, underlined that KOICA contributes to a broad spectrum of community development programmes. He added that the Korean government is keeping the momentum of the long standing cooperation between the two nations to realize successful development plans.

He also appreciated the contributions of other agencies like Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to develop the strong partnership through supporting the ongoing development activities in the nation. One of the areas that JICA engages in Ethiopia is Inclusive and Dynamic Development.

"Dynamic development" refers to the creation of long-term economic growth and poverty reduction in a constantly changing environment of developing countries. Japan has also provided financial assistance in rural water supply for decades, with the construction and servicing of hand or motor pump water supply systems. JICA has implemented the project for water supply development to 10 towns in Rift valley basin in SNNPR. This project will be completed within a few months and will benefit about 70,000 people with access to clean drinking water.

According to the Agency, JICA and Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research (EIAR) have been implementing a project, Enhancing Development and Dissemination through Farmer Research Groups (FRG). The Project promotes farmer's participatory technology generation in the production and value chain improvement of rice and other commodities in research areas. The participation of researchers and extension officers was encouraging for developing new technology.

Besides, EIAR and JICA have been exchanging ideas for a new technical cooperation. It also pays attention to approaches of disseminating developed technologies to farmers as fast as possible. Participatory irrigation scheme management and gender issues are also other aspects usually considered by the Agency. What is more is that JICA has been working in close cooperation with different companies through facilitation for knowledge transfer and assisting efforts of maintaining quality standards.

Likewise, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TiKA) is an aid agency which is under the Republic of Turkey's Prime Minister's Office, actively supports and cooperates in numerous fields such as infrastructure development, education, agriculture and livestock in different countries of the world. TiKA handles and provides considerable amount of assistance mainly in the fields of health and education, areas the government of Ethiopia gives priority to.

Ethiopia, having a friendly and welcoming foreign policy, is working with various nations in the world. This has encouraged many countries to establish development partnership with the nation. The international development agencies like KOICA, JICA, TiKA and others play significant contribution in the nation's ongoing development.