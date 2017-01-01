31 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bié Governor Eyes Better Hospital Services

Cuito — The governor of the central Bié province, Álvaro Manuel de Boavida Neto, said on Friday that he foresees improvement in the future in the quality of health services when new hospital is built in Cuito city.

Speaking to Angop, Álvaro de Boavida Neto said that his government will prioritize the construction of the referred health unit and the improvement of conditions in the hospital infrastructures in order to give a clear answer at technical, material and human level regarding the peoples' need.

Without disclosing dates on the construction works execution, the official said that the construction of a new central hospital and facelift of the current one will allow the emergence of a maternity- infant unit of excellence where the assistance provided will be more personalized.

The governor also defended the need for dispersal of some clinical services to other existing health centre nearby so as to shorten the distance of the patients and reduce the crowd verified specially at Cuito central hospital.

