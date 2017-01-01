Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has declared extension of cease-fire for one month, except in the case of self-defence toward boosting the national dialogue atmosphere and encouraging the rejecting parties and the gun-holders to discard violence and war and to join the national accord process.

In his address to the nation on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of Sudan Independence, he affirmed the government commitment to implement that the National Document, asserting his keenness to follow up personally the implementation of the national dialogue's outcome together with the political and societal forces.

He pointed that great concern will be given in the coming stage for implementing the seven goals of the national and societal dialogue which are the foundation of good governance, realization of peace, the expansion of security, achievement of the development conducive to enhancing the living conditions, improving education and supporting the youths and innovation in all fields.