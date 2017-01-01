Uganda: 200 Arrested in Kampala During New Year's Celebrations

Kampala — Police in Uganda's capital Kampala have arrested more than 200 people during the celebrations to mark New Year.

At least 138 suspects are being detained at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) over involvement in different criminal activities.

Mr Joseph Bakaleke, Kampala Central Division Police Commander (DPC), said most of the suspects involved themselves in petty crimes like wallets and phone snatching, causing chaos and fighting.

"We have only two suspects who we have charged with aggravated robbery. They tried to rob an Indian national using a knife. Police was nearby and rescued him as the criminals were dragging him into a trench," Mr Bakaleke said.

Mr Filbert Waibi, Kiira Road Division Police Commander (DPC), said 15 people were arrested for pickpocketing revellers at places of happiness like bars.

"We have these suspects in our cells. They are going to be charged with theft because they were snatching wallets and phones," Mr Waibi.

Mr Peter Onen, Nsangi Division Police Commander, said 21 suspects were arrested from his area of jurisdiction. He said all they suspects were arrested for their own safety because they were too drunk and could easily be knocked or get robbed on their way.

"We have cautioned and released all the suspects because we had kept them at the station for safety reasons. They were staggering," he said.

Mr Ronald Wotwari, Kawempe DPC, said over 50 people were briefly held, cautioned and released uncharged because there were no substantive reasons to detain them.

Kakiri Police Station arrested six people for engaging in theft at Kakiri Gardens and Bukalango prayer centre. Mr Henry Kisubi, Kakiri DPC, said they were considering cautioning or releasing the suspects on police bond.