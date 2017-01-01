1 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Off They Go for Afcon

By Andrew Mwanguhya

Kampala — March 16, 1978 is the last epoch Uganda dined with the very best in Africa.

Actually, suspicion is that Morocco and Nigeria - the Cranes quarterfinal and semifinal victims -, will have been the proud ones for having dined with Uganda; for the East Africans went all the way only to be stopped by Ghana 2-0 in the final.

Four decades on, Uganda return to the Nations Cup to open against the same opponents they last faced - Ghana - on January 17 in the Gabonese port city of Gentil.

But before that meeting against Avram Grant's men, Micho Sredojevic's troops make a stop-over in Tunisia.

The Cranes flew to Tunis on Friday evening for a friendly with the hosts before their second and final camp in Abu Dhabi, where they will face Slovakia and Ivory Coast in matches meant to polish them before the finals in Gabon.

To execute this assignment, Micho took with him a team of 26 players. Four players that have been part of training since December 19, however, did not make the trip.

Four on standby

They are Abdul Malik Vitalis, Ronald Mukiibi, Isma Watenga and Derrick Nsibambi.

"We have assessed every player in this squad and all are part of the project," Micho explained their omission on the Fufa website.

"We have talked to the quartet to remain in shape because football is very dynamic and full of challenges."

The squad will further be reduced to 23 players before the team travels to Abu Dhabi for the friendlies against Slovakia and Ivory Coast.

Four foreign-based players including Kizito Luwagga (Portugal), Geoffrey 'Baba' Kizito (Vietnam), Moses Oloya (Russia) and Robert Odongkara (Ethiopia) will connect from their respective clubs to Tunisia.

Goalkeeper Dennis Onyango, who has struggled with injuries lately, has travelled with the team but remains under special fitness regime.

Uganda are pooled alongside seven-time champions Egypt, and perennial campaigners Ghana and Mali in Group D.

The 26 players

D. Onyango, R. Odongkara, B. Ochan, S. Jamal, D. Guma, N. Wadada, J. Ochaya, M. Juuko, S. Batambuze, G. Walusimbi, I. Isinde, H. Wasswa, T. Awanyi, M. Azira, T. Mawejje, G. Kizito, K. Luwagga, M. Oloya, M. Mutyaba, K. Aucho, G. Massa, I. Lubega, M. Shaban, G. Serunkuma, Y. Sentamu, F. Miya

Uganda

