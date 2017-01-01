31 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Patient and Rescuers Stranded On Mountain Overnight

A rescue team and patient were left stranded on a mountain in Worcester on Friday night because the helicopter meant to have airlifted them from the spot was too busy responding to other incidents.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johann Marais said a team eventually reached them at 05.52 on Saturday morning.

He said the incident started unfolding early on Friday when the Skymed rescue helicopter had dropped a technical rescuer and medical doctor in the Witels River mountain area in Worcester because a hiker needed help.

It was not immediately clear what was wrong with the hiker.

"The pilot dropped them off, could not land and then returned to base to refuel," Marais said.

Due to the intensity of the heat, the chopper did not immediately return to the group as it would not have been able to airlift them.

"They intended returning late afternoon but more serious patients and calls required the chopper's assistance," Marais said.

A team was assembled to try and walk to the two rescuers and their patient.

Marais said that initially they had not been in communication with the stranded group.

Late on Friday night a team including 10 volunteers, with a 4x4 and 2-way radios, started making their way to the group.

They reached them early on Saturday.

Marais said the patient and rescuers were safe, "but very tired".

Source: News24

South Africa

