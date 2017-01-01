31 December 2016

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egyptian Lawyers Challenge Referral of Red Sea Islands Deal to Parliament

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — Egyptian lawyers, Khaled Ali and Ali Ayoub, filed a lawsuit on Saturday in the administrative court challenging the referral of the maritime border demarcation agreement between Egypt and Saudi Arabia to the parliament.

The cabinet referred the agreement, which stipulates that the two strategic Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir fall within Saudi territorial waters, to the parliament on Thursday in compliance with "constitutional procedures", read a cabinet's statement.

The agreement was annulled in June, with the administrative court affirming that the two islands fall within Egypt's borders.

The State Lawsuits Authority, representing the government, challenged the annulment of the agreement later, but the case is yet to be resolved.

The Supreme Administrative court is set to rule on the case on Jan 16.

The maritime border demarcation agreement, signed during Saudi King Salman bin Abdel Aziz's first official visit to Cairo in April, stirred controversy, with critics accusing President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of "selling Egypt" to Saudi Arabia in return for aid.

Egypt

Confucius Institute Expands Chinese Learning in Egypt to Reach More Universities, Schools - Institute Manager

Cairo University's Confucius Institute no longer targets only university students of Chinese language, but it started to… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Aswat Masriya. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.