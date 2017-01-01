Zimbabwe: Mom, 2 Sons 'Burnt Beyond Recognition' As Lightning Strikes Their Hut

A woman together with her two sons were this week burnt beyond recognition after lightning struck the hut in which they were sheltering in south eastern Zimbabwe, a report said on Saturday.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, the family of three had just returned from doing their respective chores when nature struck their home.

Mercy Masvaure together with her two sons, Anywhere, 10 and Tatenda Muneno, 6 from Mushandike Resettlement were in their bedroom when the lightning struck.

The hut caught fire and the three were burnt to death.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula has confirmed the incident, adding that the fatal incident occurred on December 29.

Reports indicated that at least six children and an adult were killed by lightning in a remote village in southern Zimbabwe early last year.

The six children were aged between 4 and 11.

The incident reportedly happened in Mugwinyi village in Bikita district.

The seven were sheltering in two thatched huts when the lightning struck.

Source: News 24