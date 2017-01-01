South Africa: Ellis Names Banyana Squad to Face France

Interim head coach of the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana, Desiree Ellis, has named a squad of 22 players to face France in an international friendly match scheduled for 22 January in Saint-Denis, Reunion Islands.

Kick-off is at 7pm South African time and Ellis has kept the bulk of the squad that did duty at the 2016 CAF Africa Women's Cup of Nations held recently in Cameroon.

There are only two newcomers - SA u20 international, Gabriela Salgado of JVW FC as well Zenhle Chabaku of Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies FC who was part of the squad that won the 2016 Sasol League National League Championship played earlier this month in Mosselbay, Western Cape.

Salgado was part of the triumphant SA women's side that won gold at the 2014 Region 5 Games in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

There is also a recall for defender Lebohang Ramalepe and forwards Bontle Mashilo and Rhoda Mulaudzi, who all missed out on the West Africa tournament.

Ramalepe last played for Banyana Banyana in August at the Olympic Games.

USA-based striker Jermaine Seoposenwe and goalkeeper Roxanne Barker, who plays in Holland, are the only two overseas-based players in the squad.

Ellis says it was important to blood in new players for the way forward.

'The focus was mainly on the players that did duty at the recent Sasol League National Championship where we saw many good players. With no immediate competition or tournament coming up for Banyana Banyana, it was important to introduce new players who will take the team forward,' said Ellis.

'We need to see how much depth we have as a country and there is no better time than now to start implementing that process. Watching some of them play at the national play-offs is way different compared to seeing them line up against the likes of France, in this way we are able to map our way forward.'

The former Banyana Banyana captain added that it does not mean the other players don't stand a chance anymore.

'This does not in any way mean that those who are not in the current squad are out of the picture, they still feature in the national team but we also have to look ahead to ensure we have a strong base for the future. We know what most of these other players can do, so this is a perfect opportunity to check others. The door can never be closed on any anyone who still has something to offer the national team,' added Ellis.

Midfielders Mamello Makhabane, who was chosen Player of the Tournament and Players' Player of the Tournament at the 2016 Sasol League National Championship, as well as Amogelang Motau, have been left out due to injury and exams respectively.

Banyana Banyana are expected to start camp on 13 or 15 January 2017, but the players have been given a training programme to follow to maintain their fitness levels.

'This is our first match of the year, and since it comes immediately after the festive period, it was important that we device the training programme to keep players in shape because we are well aware that everyone took the much-needed break and has been enjoying family time.

'But as professional athletes they will have to get back to their training regime. The programme is designed in such a way that by the time the players come for camp they are not too far back with their fitness level.

'The positive thing is that most players selected in this squad were part of the Olympic Games, the CAF Africa Women's Cup of Nations as well as the Sasol League National Championship so it won't be much of a struggle to get back to full fitness,' said Ellis.

The training programme starts on 4 January until they report for camp.

BANYANA SQUAD TO FACE FRANCE:

GOALKEEPERS:

Andile Dlamini Mamelodi Sundowns Johannesburg

Roxanne Barker SC Heerenveen Netherlands

Yolula Tsawe JVW FC Johannesburg

DEFENDERS:

Nothando Vilakazi Palace Super Falcons FC Johannesburg

Janine van Wyk JVW FC Johannesburg

Noko Matlou Ma-Indies FC Polokwane

Bambanani Mbane Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein

Lebogang Mabatle TUKS Pretoria

Lebohang Ramalepe Ma-Indies Polokwane

Zenhle Chabuku Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein

MIDFIELDERS:

Nompumelelo Nyandeni JVW FC Johannesburg

Leandra Smeda UWC Ladies Cape Town

Thembi Kgatlana UWC Ladies Cape Town

Refiloe Jane Mamelodi Sundowns Johannesburg

Linda Motlahlo JVW FC Johannesburg

Silindile Ngubane Durban Ladies Pietermaritzburg

Gabriela Salgado JVW FC Johannesburg

STRIKERS:

Rhoda Mulaudzi Mamelodi Sundowns Johannesburg

Andisiwe Mgcoyi Mamelodi Sundowns Johannesburg

Jermaine Seoposenwe Samford University USA

Shiwe Nogwanya Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein

Bontle Mashilo TUT-Pretoria Pretoria