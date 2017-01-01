South Africa: Boy, 9, Drowns in Family Swimming Pool

A 9-year-old boy was found dead in his family's swimming pool on Friday afternoon in Meyerton, Gauteng.

In a statement ER24's Russel Meiring said it was believed that the family had been looking for the boy after he had been missing for some time.

"The boy was found lying on the bottom of the pool and immediately brought to the surface. Paramedics assessed the boy and found no signs of life."

CPR and advanced life support treatment was initiated in efforts that lasted more than an hour, he added.

No vital signs returned and the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

