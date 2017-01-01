Cote d'Ivoire: 'Foreigners' in Their Own Homeland?

analysis

In October 2016 Côte d'Ivoire will hold a referendum on constitutional reforms. While president Alassane Ouattara perceives this as an opportunity to modernise the constitution, opposition party members have condemned the move as anti-democratic and illegitimate. The opposition parties' concerns arise from recent attempts by leaders of other African countries to amend their constitutions to extend their stay in power. In some instances this has resulted in violence, as exemplified in Burundi in 2015.

Under Ouattara's leadership Côte d'Ivoire has experienced a period of relatively stable economic growth, and the IMF has described the country's economic performance as "impressive". But despite the advances in the economic sphere, ethnic tensions are still a source of vulnerabilities in the country's politics.

The terror attacks at Grand-Bassam resort in March this year underscored the fragile security situation of a country that is heavily reliant on the presence of the UN peacekeepers. However, one of the most crucial issues that Ouattara's government seeks to address in the constitutional referendum is that of national identity, more specifically article 35 of the constitution.

Prior to his re-election in 2015, Ouattara promised to amend a citizenship clause in the current constitution that was ratified in 2000 in the aftermath of a military coup led by General Robert Guéï. Article 35 stipulates that a presidential candidate "must be Ivorian by birth, born of a father and of a mother themselves Ivorian by birth" and the candidate must "never have renounced Ivorian nationality nor have had another nationality".

The nationalistic concept of Ivoirité has existed since immigrants first arrived in the country. After gaining independence from France in 1960 the Ivorian government encouraged immigration from neighbouring countries to augment the labour force for the country's flourishing cocoa industry. Many migrant workers, most of them Muslim, settled in the northern part of country.

Since a person could not obtain citizenship unless both parents are Ivoirians, however, many of the northerners were viewed as foreigners. A decline in the economy in the 1980s led to widespread discrimination against foreigners, including Muslim northerners.

Former president Aimé Bédié used the concept of Ivoirité to gain support during his presidential campaign in 1995. Ouattara himself became a victim of article 35 when a court ruled that one of his parents was not Ivorian. In 1995 Ouattara was disqualified from the election when a court ruled his mother was from neighbouring Burkina Faso. Five years later he was again excluded from participating in the 2000 election against Laurent Gbagbo who accused him of being a foreigner.

Article 35, which defines Ivorian citizenship, was a catalyst of the civil war in 2002. The article excluded Ouattara, who represented the predominantly Muslim north, from participating in the election. As a result, a group of largely northern former army officers took control of the north and launched attacks against the government of Gbagbo. Although the government and the rebels signed a peace accord in 2003, violence continued until 2007 when the two parties signed the Ouagadougou Peace agreement that proved to be a more lasting peace deal.