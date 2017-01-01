Egypt coach Hector Cuper has named a provisional 27-man for the Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017.

The biggest casualties were veteran midfielder Hossam Ghaly and Zamalek forward Bassem Morsi, who were both overlooked by the Argentine. Morsi's exclusion comes as a huge surprise having played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana last November in Alexandria.

Cuper handed surprise call ups to Ismaily goalie, Mohamed Awad, Al Masry forward Ahmed Gomaa and Zamalek midfielder, Mohamed Ibrahim, for the Pharaohs' first appearance at the biennial championship since 2010.

The Pharaohs will wrap up their preparations with a friendly against Tunisia on Sunday, 8 January 2017 in Cairo, after which four players will be dropped.

Egypt are housed in Group B alongside Ghana, Mali and Uganda.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ahmed El-Shennawy (Zamalek), Essam El-Hadary (Wadi Degla), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Awad (Ismaily)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City, England), Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al-Ahli, Saudi Arabia), Karim Hafez (Lens, France), Hamada Tolba (Al Masry), Ahmed Hegazy (Al Ahly), Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ahmed Dweidar (Zamalek), Ali Gabr (Zamalek), Omar Gaber (Basel, Switzerland)

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Ibrahim Salah (Zamalek), Abdallah El-Said (Al Ahly), Amr Warda (Panetolikos, Greece), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City, England), Mohamed Ibrahim (Zamalek), Mahmoud Hassan 'Trezeguet' (Royal Mouscron, Belgium)

Forwards: Ahmed Hassan 'Koka' (Braga, Portugal), Ahmed Gomaa (Al Masry), Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim 'Kahraba' (Al-Ittihad, Saudi Arabia), Mohamed Salah (AS Roma, Italy)