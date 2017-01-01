Germany-based forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and midfielder Mario Lemina have been included in the Gabon's 23-man squad for the 2017 Total Africa Cup of Nations.

The duo was the biggest names in the squad named by new coach Jose Antonio Camacho for the 14 January - 5 February 2017 tournament.

England-based duo, midfielder Didier Ibrahim Ndong and central defender Bruno Ecuele Manga were also called-up by the Spaniard trainer.

Three players, Axel Meye of Turkish side, Eskisehirspor, Morocco-based Johan Lengoualama and Donald Nze of local side, AS Pelican have been named on the Standby List.

'Les Pantheres' are in Group A with debutants Guinea Bissau, Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Didier Ovono (KV Ostende, Belgium), Yves Stephane Bitseki Moto (CF Mounana), Anthony Mfa Mezui (Unattached)

Defenders: Lloyd Palun (Red Star, France), Andre Biyogho Poko (Kardemir Karabukspor, Turkey), Aaron Appindangoye (Stade Lavallois, France), Franck Perrin Obambou (Stade Mandji), Bruno Ecuélé Manga (Cardiff City, Wales), Yoann Wachter (Sedan, France), Johann Serge Obiang (Troyes, France), Benjamin Ze Ondo (Mosta, Malta)

Midfielders: Junior Serge Martinsson Ngouali (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Levy Clément Madinda (Nastic Tarragona, Spain), Guelor Kanga Kaku (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Merlin Tandjigora (Meixian Hakka, China), Didier Ibrahim Ndong (Sunderland, England), Samson Mbingui (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Mario Rene Junior Lemina (Juventus, Italy)

Forwards: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund, England), Malick Evouna (Tianjin Teda, China), Denis Athanase Bouanga (Tours, France), Serge Kevyn Aboue Angoue (Uniao Leiria, Portugal), Cedric Ondo Biyoghe (CF Mounana)

Standby

Axel Meyé (Eskisehirspor, Turkey), Johan Lengoualama (Raja Casablanca, Wydad Athletic Club), Donald Nze (AS Pelican)