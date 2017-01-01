1 January 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: TV Host Ibrahim Eissa Ends His Show, Citing "Pressures"

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — Prominent TV host Ibrahim Eissa announced on Sunday the termination of his TV show known as "With Ibrahim Eissa", aired on private channel Al Kahera Wal Nas.

Eissa, who is also the Editor-in-Chief of Al-Maqal newspaper, expressed in a statement his gratitude for his audience's interaction with the show, which he described as having a degree of influence that placed a "burden" on the show and subjected it to "pressures", without giving any details.

A statement by Al Kahera Wal Nas cited Eissa's plans to dedicate more time for his writings and willingness to alleviate the workload as the reasons for his decision to terminate the show.

Eissa has been recently criticised for being a vocal critic of the government and parliament.

Several parliamentarians have reportedly attacked him in December for criticising the unicameral legislature's performance in recent months.

Earlier, Eissa attacked the government vehemently on his show for signing the maritime border demarcation agreement with Saudi Arabia, which stipulates that the two Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir fall within Saudi territorial waters.

Egypt

Nation Names Provisional Afcon Squad

Egypt coach Hector Cuper has named a provisional 27-man for the Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Aswat Masriya. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.