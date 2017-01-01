Cairo — Prominent TV host Ibrahim Eissa announced on Sunday the termination of his TV show known as "With Ibrahim Eissa", aired on private channel Al Kahera Wal Nas.

Eissa, who is also the Editor-in-Chief of Al-Maqal newspaper, expressed in a statement his gratitude for his audience's interaction with the show, which he described as having a degree of influence that placed a "burden" on the show and subjected it to "pressures", without giving any details.

A statement by Al Kahera Wal Nas cited Eissa's plans to dedicate more time for his writings and willingness to alleviate the workload as the reasons for his decision to terminate the show.

Eissa has been recently criticised for being a vocal critic of the government and parliament.

Several parliamentarians have reportedly attacked him in December for criticising the unicameral legislature's performance in recent months.

Earlier, Eissa attacked the government vehemently on his show for signing the maritime border demarcation agreement with Saudi Arabia, which stipulates that the two Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir fall within Saudi territorial waters.