The Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC party says Zimbabweans are starting the new year with nothing as the country's economic situation continues to worsen.

MDC-T Youth Assembly spokesperson Brian Dube said the Zanu PF government failed in 2016 to fulfil promises to bring investors that would help resuscitate the country's ailing economy.

"The year (has come) to an end, Dangote (Aliko) (Nigerian billionaire) has not invested a cent despite all the hype from government; China's mega deals signed have not been implemented," Dube said.

"The Russian deals remain paper deals, you (President Robert Mugabe) also went to Japan and said they are coming with a lot of investment; you also said Iran and South Africa are channeling huge sums to Zimbabwe, we are left with only one day and it seems 2016 is ending empty and we are venturing into 2017 empty."

Last year the Zimbabwe Investment Authority approved three projects mooted by the Dangote Group reportedly worth $1.2 billion but the deals are yet to be implemented.

Government also entered into several deals with foreign countries but the projects are yet to kick start.

Dube said payment of workers' salaries remained erratic with the economic meltdown continuing without any solution in sight.

Most government employees received their salaries after the Christmas holiday with teachers paid this past Wednesday. Other workers will be paid after the new year holiday.

Dube also blasted Mugabe for spending $6 million on his annual holiday at a time the majority were suffering with many people failing to travel to their rural homes for the festive season.

"You looted our US$15 billion and on top of that continue to loot, already you have spent US$6m for your holiday after spending US$1.4m on a ring for your wife," he said.

He said a better Zimbabwe for the youths could only come from his party (MDC-T) and "not you and your mafia gangsters."