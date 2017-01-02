Uganda: Daring to Think and See a Few Things in the Uganda of 2017

opinion

Uganda in 2017 won't be any less interesting than it was in 2016.

Opposition FDC party's defiance will continue along more or less the same lines, but who knows, more party types may dissent loudly like MP Abdu Katuntu just did. Watch out for those fissures, especially as people begin angling for 2021.

NRM will plod along, as will DP, with petty disagreements here and there. As for UPC, the fight could get uglier as the son claims the father's mantle.

The 'Rwenzururu Question' will play out somewhat, but the relationship between the obusinga and the Museveni government is damaged kabisa. Don't expect any meaningful repairs this year or even during Museveni's time as President.

Some well-meaning person is already cooking up a national dialogue process to bring together Ugandans to talk about Uganda. Of course, NRM will not participate saying Ugandans are already talking about the future of Uganda through periodic free and fair elections.

Without NRM on the table, not a whole lot will be achieved, at least not in the short to medium term. It is still good that good people are dreaming patriotic dreams.

Within the government, big projects will continue being built and unveiled. With the big projects, public sector corruption will continue to grow. Organised criminal gangs, with suit-wearing actors, will continue to hover about menacingly looking to subvert procurement to line their pockets.

No one touches these commission agents and other thugs, so they get emboldened project after project. Who do they eat with for them to roam free pillaging and plundering? My little theory is that there is a large slush fund running in Uganda to aid political activities. The "mafia" that police chief Kale Kayihura says have infiltrated key State entities appear to operate under a well thought out umbrella.

We will hear more of Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo. By the way, President Museveni could transform this slogan into something real if he chooses. How about reporting to Ugandans every quarter what achievements the government has registered? This would force everyone who is working on Hakuna Mchezo to show results.

Who knows, steady progress could become more than just talk and transform into Kisanja Urgent Transformation.

On the economy, interest rates will not drop enough to make loans cheap. Those who want to expand their businesses will continue to suffer.

On the positive side, a couple of listings on the stock exchange could excite those of us interested in the business of shares.

The UEGCL and Cipla Quality Chemical Industry listings, when they come, will likely be oversubscribed. That could be a very good thing once trading starts. Need I say it's criminal for anyone to miss putting some money into an IPO?

Despite the shenanigans, I trust that Mr Andrew Rugasira will electorally chase Ms Olive Kigongo out of the Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Dead wood needs to be buried.

The creative economy, so fantastically neglected by the NRM government, will continue to survive, and thrive in some cases. Comedy and music will especially continue to do well. Hit songs, most brimming with sexual innuendo, will hit our eardrums one after another.