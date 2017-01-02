Kampala — Despite travel hitches arising from bad weather, the Uganda Cranes are safe in Tunisia before they embark on three build-up matches ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Fufa posted pictures via their Twitter handle at Ramada Plaza, located 20 minutes away from Tunis Airport.

The Cranes play Tunisia on Wednesday before heading to UAE for the friendlies against Slovakia and Ivory Coast.

While the Cranes prepare to dine with the continental giants again for the first time since 1978, their Group D opponents Ghana, Egypt and Mali have equally tuned up for Gabon.

Far away in Accra, Ghana coach Avram Grant will today name his final 23-man team that will head to UAE for the final preparations before heading to Gabon. The Black Stars have been undergoing non-residential training since Wednesday at the St. Thomas Aquinas Park in the capital.

Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and retired internationals Tony Baffoe, Yusif Chibsah and Ibrahim Tanko watched the last session.

Up North, record seven-time Afcon winners Egypt began training at the Cairo International Stadium yesterday.

Coach Hector Cuper reportedly welcomed foreign-based players including Omar Gaber, Karim Hafez, Mahmoud Kaharaba, Amr Warda, Mahmoud Hassan and Ahmed Hassan yesterday.

Midfielder Mohamed Elneny who turned for Arsenal against Crystal Palace in the Premier League yesterday, Mohamed Abdel-Shafi and AS Roma's Mohamed Salah are expected to arrive in before tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore has not been included in Mali's 26-man squad after opting not to commit himself to the West African country, according to BBC.

Afcon group matches

January 17: Uganda vs Mali

January 21: Uganda vs Egypt

January 25: Uganda vs Mali