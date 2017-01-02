Uganda: KCCA's Philip Omondi Stadium Renovation to Continue This Year

Kampala — There has been talk of KCCA FC rebuilding the Philip Omondi Stadium and elevating it to the level that befits the history of the club.

The stadium was reopened for operation mid last year after an artificial turf was laid but there is need to improve the terraces, dressing rooms, offices, entrances and exists and parking.

Currently the Philip Omomdi Stadium in Lugogo hosts KCCA FC and Prolines' home games in the Azam Uganda Premier League, but it's not fit enough to host continental fixtures.

Something that will force the reigning league champions to host their games of the 2017 CAF Champions League at Namboole Stadium.

But while KCCA FC will be trying to better their fortunes on the continent, plans to improve the 13-year-old facility will also be underway.

KCCA FC chairman Julius Kabugo confirmed to Daily Monitor last week about the new development

"Last week we asked the procurement department of KCCA to start advertising, we shall need quality surveyors and architects to come up with a proper plan and budget for construction to start," Kabugo said.

The talk to have the Lugogo facility improved has been ongoing for sometime now, but Kabugo insists the time for cheap talk is over.

"As a board we have goals and targets, one of those is to make sure KCCA FC have a home of their own very soon."

Sponsors coming

"We are already in advanced stages with different sponsors who are coming on board to specifically give us a helping hand in improving the terraces," Kabugo added.

Currently the Philip Omondi Stadium can accommodate 8,000 spectators from the original plan but this season it have averaged 2000 spectators in the league games this season.

The Villa and Express games standing out in terms of gate collections, Shs20.7m, Shs9.4m respectively, but Kabugo wants to have a facility in place that can accommodate between 15000 and 25000 spectators which will also improve their finances from the gates.

"The games against Villa and Express were eye openers, people came in big numbers, and now are at that stage where our brand is growing and so is the following."

"We believe that that's a challenge we can solve by improving our sitting capacity," Kabugo added. KCCA FC will open their second round of the Azam Uganda Premier League against Onduparaka, another side that has a huge following meaning Lugogo will once again have its terraces full.