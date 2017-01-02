Africa: Diplomatic Implications of a Donald Trump Presidency

opinion

The US has pursued two major foreign policy orientations; first it pursued unilateralism and then active engagement in the international system and although at different periods it also was either neutral or isolationist. The jury is still out on which of the above the Donald Trump administration will adopt but Mr Trump is likely to take the US and the rest of the world down a far different path internationally and domestically than all his predecessors did.

How successful his envisioned changes will be, whether they will result in a more secure United States of America and the world, or whether he will abandon some of his weird plans in the face of the realities of America's domestic politics and the intricacies of world diplomacy remains uncertain. Even though the Trump phenomenon is already making diplomatic prediction according to textbook assumptions and diplomatic doctrines irrelevant it is safe to predict that with Trump as the next US President the death of diplomacy is not yet imminent.

The art of diplomacy which outgoing US president Barack Obama discovered but squandered isn't endangered as recent gestures by president Vladmir Putin suggest. Responding to the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats from Washington over alleged interference in the US election, Putin said Moscow would not retaliate in a statement released by the Kremlin. 'I knew Putin is smart', Trump tweeted in reaction! If this is not a difficult age in which to be a diplomat or a politician and a hell of a time to be a soldier, what is it? This January there will be a new US president who is neither a diplomat nor a soldier but an old-fashioned albeit amateur politician who defied the odds, went his own way and won the world's most powerful job!

Will he take the world close to Armageddon through a nuclear confrontation with China and her North Korean protégé? Probably not but war and diplomacy are sides of the same coin! When the Persian king Darius sent envoys to the Greek city-states in 491BC demanding for recognition of his suzerainty refusal was understood to mean a declaration of war.

Who knows what the impenetrateable blank of the future holds? Will he play according to the rules in a chaotic world akin to loosely-coupled organisations analyst Karl Weick's metaphor of an unconventional soccer game where the field is round; there are several goals scattered haphazardly around the circular field; people enter and leave the game whenever they want; they throw balls in whenever they want; they say "that's my goal" whenever they want, as many times as they want, and for as many goals as they want; the entire game takes place on a sloped field; and the game is played as if it makes sense? Who knows?

If your adversaries know you fear confrontation and rely on gestures and blandishments of bluff, diplomacy is sure to fail. China has gone ahead to build bases in the South China Sea; Myanmar's mistreatment of Muslim minorities, Russian actions in Ukraine and the Baltic continue unabated. The good news is that soft power, which the US Democratic Party is addicted to, doesn't threaten to turn the world into a Hobbesian "state of nature".

When negotiations fail it doesn't render diplomacy ineffective. The tragedy is that those who play by Clausewitz's rules, like President-elect Donald Trump, achieve their goals!

It is important to get interested in knowing about American politics and foreign policy because in a globalised environment countries are so interrelated that decisions made by one country especially if they are major international relations actors have implications for others.

There is little ordinary citizens can do about it in any country but citizens have a right to ask whose interests are being represented when 'national interest' is hyped by statesmen and diplomats as justification for particular decisions, shouldn't they?

Mr Baligidde is a former diplomat.