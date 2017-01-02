Mbabazi unsuccessfully challenges Museveni's victory

Early in the year, former prime minister Amama Mbabazi, who lost to incumbent President Museveni in the February 18, 2016, elections, made a last-minute dash to the Supreme Court to file a petition challenging the outcome of the elections.

But in their verdict, all the nine justices of the final court in the land, including Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, on March 31, 2016, unanimously held that although there was non-compliance by the Electoral Commission in conducting the same presidential elections, the same non-compliance did not substantially affect the final results to warrant nullification.

The court further held that Mr Mbabazi's lawyers didn't adduce sufficient evidence to support their allegations against Mr Museveni.

But while giving their detailed judgment, delivered on August 26, 2016, the justices came up with 10 recommendations that they thought, once implemented by government, would deliver free and fair presidential elections starting with 2021.

The justices recommended that the laws be amended to give losers in the presidential polls up to 60 days to gather evidence and present their case, unlike in the current law where the losing candidate is given only 10 days with court having 30 days to determine it.

The justices also recommended that witnesses must appear in person as opposed to the current law that allows witnesses to hide behind a computer and type their narrations in form of affidavits.

Further, the justices recommended that the sitting president should be barred from giving out donations during campaigns, a move that is aimed at dealing away with bribery claims during campaign.

The recommendations of the court, if put into practice, will also see a law enacted to bar public servants from meddling in elections.

Besigye charged with treason

The disputed February 18 presidential elections saw the State arrest Dr Kizza Besigye, the runner up, for having sworn-in himself as president.

Besigye was arrested on the eve of President Museveni's swearing-in ceremony in Kampala before being airlifted to Moroto District where he was charged with treason.

He was later transferred to Luzira prison in Kampala and charged afresh before Nakawa Court with the same treason charges.

Dr Besigye is accused of having sworn himself in as president of Uganda following a video footage that was circulated on social media on May 11, 2016, in which he appears to swear in as president at an unknown location before a lady judge, a move that the State says amounts to the offence of treason.

As the year came to an end, the Opposition leader, who is out on a non-cash bail of Shs100m, had not yet been sent to the High Court to stand trial since the State was still carrying out investigations, a delay that has annoyed the FDC leader.

IGP Kayihura sued

In the course of the year, another shocker in the courts of law was when two law firms instituted private criminal proceedings against the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, and seven of his senior officers for allegedly being behind the beating of Dr Kizza Besigye's supporters shortly after he was released on bail.

The two law firms were Lukwago & Co Advocates and Namugali & Walyemera Co Advocates.

But in the process of the proceedings, the Director of Public Prosecutions, as mandated by the Constitution, took over the trial after a protracted legal battle.

Also, during the proceedings Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma stopped the continued prosecution of Kayihura and his men until the constitutional petition filed by Robert Rutaro, a former Makerere University guild president, is determined.