Uganda: Grab These Tips for a Fruitful 2017

opinion

Welcome to the New Year! The year that is past has been one of mixed fortunes. On the personal front, many people did not meet the standards they set for themselves at the beginning of 2016 probably because resources are scarce or they lost interest in the middle of the year. So, instead of making new resolutions for 2017, why not take a few pointers to help you have a more fulfilled life?

Getting that promotion

You have probably been eyeing that elusive promotion for months. Remember, you are not the only one eyeing it.

Ethan Musolini, a motivational speaker and success coach, says even when you were passed over for that promotion in 2016, continue to do more of what you have been doing.

"Keep a positive attitude and do not get frustrated because your negative behaviour will give your bosses more ammunition not to promote you.

Do not start complaining and do not throw in the towel. If the company cannot see your value now, someone else will see it in the future and promote you or recommend you for another job in a better company."

Ask why you were passed over for promotion and when you get honest feedback, do not hold grudges.

Instead, work on improving your position.

People also miss promotion because they do not prepare for the interviews. Do not be sloppy just because you know the interviewers.

"They do not care that you have a track record of dedicated service," Musolini advises, adding, "Your performance will be judged on that day together with the other outsiders who have applied for the job. The better person will get it.

It is a competitive world and people do not get things because they deserve them but because they are better than the rest."

Another way to get promoted is to be passive-aggressive about your achievements. Blow your trumpet without coming off as being boastful. You can do this by highlighting your work but at the same time, appreciating your team members.

"I always encourage people to learn public speaking so that when you get the opportunity to speak you can influence many people and sell your ideas.

Those who get promoted are not necessarily the brightest; it is just because they can communicate effectively. There are people who are technically proficient but cannot communicate their ideas or sell them."

Since you are aiming for a leadership or managerial position, it would help to take some short courses in leadership skills.

Choose a healthy lifestyle

The trick is to keep active in a way that keeps away sickness and the feeling of general laziness. Wilbroad Makumbi, a physiotherapist, advises that having a healthy lifestyle has a lot to do with habits that become a part of your lifestyle.

"To be healthy one should engage in purposeful physical activity for half an hour at least four to five times a week.

You cannot rationalise that because you have been doing housework all day that constitutes physical activity. Making it purposeful means you take time off a day to actually do they physical exercises."