Uganda: Power Forward Afidra Not Bothered By Lengthy Lull

Kampala — Yesterday, Isaac Afidra hosted the bulk of his Betway Power teammates at his home in the city suburb of Ntinda. It wasn't party to welcome 2017 but rather a 'strategy meeting'.

"We are here to strategize," Afidra told Daily Monitor. The five-time champions face City Oilers in a seven-game National Basketball League final series starting this Friday.

Power face unpalatable history of having never beaten Oilers in a series. In fact, they were swept 4-0 in the 2014 finals, a year after meekly losing 3-1 in the semis to their tormentors-in-chief.

Whatever strategy Power coach Arnold Lando and his team came up with during that meeting and others to come this week, awakening from a lengthy lull must be high on the agenda.

They last played a competitive game on November 17, beating KIU Titans 75-72 in the decisive game five of their semifinal series.

Their final opponents' last game was on December 14, a dominant 88-69 win over Cameroon's Nzui-Manto to seal ninth place at the Fiba Africa Champions' Cup in Egypt.

"We have been practicing, that's all I can I say," forward Afidra, most experienced Power player, said. "To get a championship, you have to practice. In sport, you reap what you sow."

With the 2016 finals delayed due to Oilers maiden participation in last month's Fiba Africa Champions' Cup, Power faced a Select Side in a series last month with the aim of keeping players focused.

However, Afidra, whose side will seek a first title since 2011, saw nothing more than "fun games" for the side.

"All we wanted was to reach the finals and now we are here," he added.

A final appearance is the perfect silver lining for Power who never looked like getting this far in a below par 2016. They flew under the radar before eliminating a fancied KIU.

Earlier, Power had beaten Oilers 72-60 as the three-time defending champions stuttered to three defeats prior to winning the Fiba Africa Zone V Club Championship in Tanzania.

Top seeds Oilers, favourites heading into the final, may have to deal with fatigue as they seek an unprecedented fourth straight league title.

It's been a long year that started in January at the KIU and UCU Invitational tournaments before embarking on the 22-game regular season, Zone V and Champions' Cup.

PEPSI NBL PLAYOFF FINALS

Friday at Lugogo

7:30pm tip-off time

City OiIers vs Power

Game One of best-of-seven