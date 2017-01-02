East Africa: Cross-Country - Rwanda Lining Up Full Brigade for March Duel

Kampala — Many listened to Rwanda's unheard voice when the East African nation hosted the 2016 Africa Nations Championships (Chan) last January.

That's football. There are strides taken in other sports, majorly cycling. The nation wants to have their voice bigger in athletics. Ahead of the 2017 World Cross-country Championships, Rwanda wants to send a full team across the borders to Uganda for the March 26 event. "We will take all the four teams if the budget allows," Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) Gen. Johnson Rukundo told the local media recently.

The teams are for the men and women's junior (8km & 6km) and senior categories (10km). Four finishers from the same nation guarantee scoring points for a team medal in an event.

"The final list will be out a month prior to the competition. There will be various trial races for selection purposes," Rukundo noted.

At the previous edition of the biennial event held in Guiyang, China, Rwanda only sent four runners Pontien Ntawuyirushintege, Jean Marie Uwajeneza, Felicien Muhitira and Eric Sebahire.

These represented the country in the senior men event, finishing 11th as Ethiopia bagged team gold.

Rwanda joins South Africa, Canada and Australia, who have already confirmed participation. About 700 athletes from over 70 countries are expected.