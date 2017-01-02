Uganda in 2017 - a Forecast

analysis

Politics

For example, about 70 per cent of the Ugandan economy is still based on government activity and spending.

It means the government will continue to be the centre of lobbying, discussion in the news media, political manoeuvring and so on.

In a country like this, whoever heads the government will have tremendous power regardless of the formal measures by the Constitution to limit Executive power.

A president Besigye, Mbabazi, Bwanika or Mao would most likely abuse their political office after a few years in power as President Museveni has done.

The 1995 Constitution, like many around the world, was modelled on the American constitution. The naive assumption was that a document could determine the workings of state.

In an incisive article published by the New York Times on December 16, 2016, by two professors of government at Harvard University in the United States, the fallacy of expecting a constitution to solve a country's problems were laid out.

The article discussed the danger posed to America by a Donald Trump presidency, but its reasoning applies so well to Uganda:

"A well-designed constitution is not enough to ensure a stable democracy--a lesson many Latin American independence leaders learned when they borrowed the American constitutional model in the early 19th Century, only to see their countries plunge into chaos," the article stated.

"Democratic institutions must be reinforced by strong informal norms...democracies work best when unwritten rules of the game, known and respected by all players, ensure a minimum of civility and cooperation. Norms serve as the soft guardrails of democracy, preventing political competition from spiralling into a chaotic, no-holds-barred conflict," it added.

This article summed up what for the last 21 years and indeed the last 54 years Uganda has been grappling with and failing to understand.

Culture, behaviour, norms, attitude - these important aspects without which democracy remains a concept on paper, have largely been lacking in Uganda.

There is no sign that in 2017 it will be different.

There could be a parliamentary by-election or two and we shall see LC1 elections. But none of these will change the basic structure of political power in the country.

The government will continue to be the centre of lobbying, discussion in the news media, political manoeuvring and so on.

Uganda, a country that is ostensibly a republic, is basically run like a feudal kingdom of the late 19th Century. Nothing will change in 2017.

There will be endless radio and TV talk shows and newspaper columns and social media posts that, in vain, seek to reason out and state why the President should not do A or B or why the government should do C or D.

Most of these discussions by the media, academia, the political class and civil society will fall on deaf ears or will be appreciated by the converted who lack the power to do anything about it.

The reason we are unable to implant democracy as a cultural attitude in the President, the government and the Parliament is because it does not exist in the society to begin with.