Uganda: Bugosa Residents Shun Govt Health Facilities - Report

Iganga — A study carried out in Iganga and Mayuge districts in Busoga sub-region has revealed that 59 per cent of the population are seeking treatment from private health facilities.

The one-year research to ascertain how and where people get drugs was conducted by Makerere University Centre for Health and Population Research [MUCHAP] together with Iganga Mayuge demographic Surveillance system [DSS], a non-government organisation in 65 selected villages in the two districts.

While presenting the findings last Friday, Dr Dan Kajungu, the executive director of MUCHAP, said more patients are seeking treatment in private health facilities.

Dr Kajungu said some of the residents interviewed preferred private health facilities because some government health centres are out of their reach and those near them lack drugs.

It was established that a number of private practitioners lacked the necessary skills to deliver appropriate health services.

The report also showed that health workers both in government and private health facilities were not giving patients much information about the drugs administered to them.

The issue

No sensitisation. According to the study, patients are not given necessary information as regards the drugs they are given.

Lack of drugs. The Iganga District health officer, Dr David Muwanguzi, who agreed with the findings, said the demand for the drugs in public health facilities is high yet the supplies are low.

"In private facilities, there is no competition and they have most of the essential drugs and this could be the reason why people go there," Dr Muwanguzi told Daily Monitor.