Uganda: How Residents, Local Leaders Helped Police Arrest Defiler

Sironko — It was around 1pm on August 6, 2015 when detective sergent George Sifuna attached to Bubugu Police Station in Sironko District received a phone call from the officer in-charge to rush to the station for an emergency. D/Sgt Sifuna was having lunch at that time.

He jumped on a boda boda and rushed to the station and was assigned to investigate an aggravated defilement case. A young girl aged 11 had been defiled by an unknown man. News about the incident had already spread across the whole sub-county.

Residents were angered by what had happened to the young girl.

People gathered at the scene and others at the victim's home to forge a way forward.

Mr Sifuna was ordered to investigate the matter and ensure that justice prevails. Residents promised to cooperate and ensure the suspect is arrested.

D/Sgt Sifuna, being one of the experienced detectives at Bubugu Police Station in investigating aggravated defilement cases, kicked off investigations and recorded a number of statements from eyewitness and relatives.

A team of detectives together with Scenes-of-Crime officers (SOCO) visited the scene and discovered some exhibits including torn knickers and two sticks. D/sgt Sifuna recorded the victim's statement.

The victim told D/Sgt Sifuna that on the fateful day, August 5, 2015 at around 7pm, she was sent by her grandmother, Ms Jeniffer Nakayenze, to Mutufu Trading Centre in Bumalimba Sub-county, Sironko District to buy paraffin for mourners. The family had lost a relative on that day.

She narrated that on her way back home at Nabugowa village, Mutufu parish, Bumalimba Sub-county, an unknown man ambushed her and dragged her into a banana plantation before forcing her into sexual intercourse. The victim tried to make an alarm but nobody came to her rescue. She walked away in pain.

The victim told the investigating officer that she could identify the man who defiled her in case she sees him. According to victim's statement, the suspect first assaulted her before gagging her to stop her from making an alarm.

The victim added that the suspect forcefully tore her knickers and skirt and also attempted to strangle her. The girl, being young, was over powered.

After succeeding in his mission, the suspect fled and abandoned his helpless victim in a banana plantation.

Victim provides lead

The victim said the suspect was dressed in a pink shirt and black trousers and that he was dark- skinned and short with a mark on his left ear.

According to the victim, on her way back, she met her two uncles, John and Geoffrey Nadaba to whom she narrated her ordeal. The duo in turn informed Ms Nakayenze.

Ms Nakayenze told D/Sgt Sifuna she noticed the girl moving with difficulty which prompted her to ask what had happened. The girl revealed that she had been defiled by an unknown man.

She added that she went ahead to check her granddaughter's private parts and discovered that she was bleeding excessively.

Ms Nakayenze told investigators that she rushed the victim to a nearby clinic for medical attention but found the place closed. However, local leaders advised her to first report the matter to police.

Hunt intensifies

The detectives with the help from the victim's parents, residents and local leaders started hunting for unknown defiler.

They started hunting for the suspect basing on clothes and the mark on the ear. The detective recorded a statement from the girl's grandmother to aid investigations.

At first, the detectives had planned to arrest the grandmother for sending a young girl to the trading centre alone at night.