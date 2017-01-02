Uganda: Masaka Blocks Golf Course Giveaway

Masaka — Authorities in Masaka District have blocked the planned giveaway of part of Masaka Golf Course to a private developer.

Masaka District chairperson Jude Mbabaali and the Municipality Mayor, Mr Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo, have since last Monday been embroiled in sharp disagreement over the manner in which the greenbelt that is reserved as a golfing sports arena, was allocated to Bank of Uganda to construct a new southern regional currency centre in the area.

Mr Mbabaali told Daily Monitor that his executive had resolved to block the project insisting the land was illegally parceled out to Bank of Uganda.

"We convened an executive meeting which resolved to halt the activities until we thoroughly study the suspicious land allocation. We also generated a formal communication in which we instructed the contractor to halt his activities, to which he has compiled," Mr Mbabaali told Journalists last Friday.

Bank of Uganda agents had already fenced off the land located in the heart of Masaka Town, but the contractor abandoned the site last Thursday.

Mr Mbabaali further cautioned authorities at the Bank of Uganda against being hoodwinked to fraudulently takeover the contested land.

Mr Kayemba has since denied any direct involvement in the transaction, saying Bank of Uganda acquired the land from its former owner, a private individual, who he declined to name. "The last municipal council tried to block the takeover but failed because the new owner had receipts indicating he was paying ground rent. Even if we preferred a court case against them, in any case we (municipality) could simply lose that case and of late we have huge costs as a result of losing law suites," he said.

"The currency centre Bank of Uganda plans to erect is worth Shs50b and I am sure it will automatically change the town's skyline as we push for city status," he added.

Mr Mbabaali said he had also inquired from the Uganda Golf Union, the registered trustees of the land, who in their correspondence protested the land giveaway.

In a letter authored by the Union Secretary, Mr Bernard Mbayo described the takeover as illegal which ought to be blocked by any means possible.

Mr Mbayo indicated that the Union had even secured funds from government and Scottish partners to embark on major renovation of the golf course such that it can be effectively utilised.

But the Bukoto East MP, Ms Florence Namayanja, is now demanding that investigation into the illegal allocation of the contested land is initiated and culprits penalised.

"We should not allow people to give away public assets and private property anyhow. Let them show us the minute that approved the allocation of this land and approved change of use. Otherwise, all those behind this should be individually held liable for this,' he noted.

Mr Kelvin Kizito Kiyingi, the deputy head of communications at Bank of Uganda, declined to comment on the matter in detail, saying it is highly sensitive.

"There are ongoing high level meetings that would generate a common stand on the issue and I am sure an agreed position will be communicated later," he said by telephone last Friday.