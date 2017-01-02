Namibia: Woman's Body Found Under Bridge in Khomasdal

The partially-decomposed body of a woman was found under the bridge along Florence Nightingale Street behind the Toggenvonde residential area and cemetery on Sunday morning.

City Police Spokesperson, Fabian Amukwelele told Nampa at the scene Sunday the half-naked body was discovered by passers-by at about 11h30.

Women's clothing were found scattered at the scene, where a mattress and blankets were also found.

The deceased, in her 30s, has been identified but her identity is withheld because her next of kin have not yet been informed.

Police suspect that she could have been raped before she was murdered.

"Even though the cause of death is not yet known, we are suspecting foul play," he said.

Time of death has not been established yet.

Some close relatives and friends revealed to this agency that they last saw the victim on Friday morning.

Amukwelele cautioned the public to be more careful when walking though riverbeds and other unsafe places, as it could be risky.

"Members of the public should be mindful and avoid using shortcuts where they are likely to be vulnerable," he warned.

The spokesperson appealed to the public with information on the incident to assist the police in finalising the case.

Police investigations continue.

- Nampa