Uganda: LC5 Boss Orders Closure of Landing Sites

Kalangala — Kalangala District leaders led by the chairperson, Mr Willy Lugoloobi, have ordered the District Health Inspector, Mr Edward Bugimbi, to immediately close all landing sites that have no pit-latrines.

The leaders issued the directive during the launch of a report on the state of the Kalangala social services sector in Kalangala Town last week. The report was carried out by the Foundation for Human Rights Initiative.

Mr Lugoloobi was surprised by report findings indicating that most households at landing sites have no pit-latrines and many still view it as a government responsibility to put up lavatory facilities for them.

"Government aims to have toilet coverage at 100 per cent if we are to curb diseases related to poor hygiene. Don't expect to get money from the government or district to build toilets. It is a responsibility of every household to construct their own pit-latrines," Mr Lugoloobi said.

"We need to sensitise Kasekulo Landing Site residents on the use of pit-latrines. The district has been constructing pit-latrines which has left residents lazy and irresponsible," said Mr Deo Miiro, the coordinator, Kalangala Human Rights Defenders.

However, Mr Bugimbi said despite sensitisation on the dangers of having no toilets, most residents have refused to heed the advice.

"We are tired of teaching people that using pit-latrines prevents diseases. We are giving the people a one week ultimatum to dig pit-latrines. Failure to do so will force us to close the landing sites. Our aim is to have a healthy fishing environment, free from disease," Mr Bugimbi said.

Like is the case at many landing sites across the country, access to clean toilets and water is still a luxury. The few existing places of convenience are privately owned and it costs Shs200 to use a pit-latrine. If one is to ease themselves five times a day, it would cost Shs1,000 per day, which many landing site dwellers can hardly afford.

A 2010 UN habitat brochure on the water and sanitation initiative in landing sites on Lake Victoria found that 76 per cent of the population lacks access to sustainable supplies of safe drinking water; 72 lacks access to improved sanitation whereas less than five per cent garbage is collected by local authorities.

According to Water Aid Uganda recent findings, around 26,000 children die every year from diarrhea which is caused by unsafe water and poor sanitation. A world Bank Water Sanitation Programme report, 2012, showed that poor sanitation is costing the country at least Shs389 billion annually.

Depending on depth and usage, each pi-latrine takes not less than five years to fill, experts from Water Aid say.

