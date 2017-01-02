2 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Mbale Taxi Drivers Strike Over Tenders

By Yahudu Kitunzi

Mbale — Transport in Mbale Town was yesterday paralysed as more than 300 taxi drivers went on a sit-down strike.

The drivers under their umbrella body Mbale Taxi Drivers' Conductors' and Owners' Association were protesting the manner in which the tender to manage Mbale Main Taxi Park was awarded.

The municipal council headed by the town clerk, Mr Edward Lwanga, awarded the tender to Bugisu Taxi Operators and Owners' SACCO but the traders argue the tender was awarded without following the right procedure. They also claim there was no competitive bidding.

Police and UPDF were deployed to quell any likely acts of violence.

Mbale District police commander Peter Mugabi said he deployed in the park after receiving intelligence that both parties were organising a strike. "... Our job is to keep peace," he said.

Mr Moses Mafabi, a taxi conductor, said: "Those awarded the tender are neither drivers nor owners of vehicles. How can they win the tender yet that was one of the prerequisites?" he asked.

He claimed the council acted contrary to President Museveni's directive for taxi parks to be managed by taxi drivers themselves.

Mr Siraji Masangazi, the public relations officer, Mbale Taxi Drivers' Conductors' and Owners Association, said: "We need to fight corruption in the Municipal council. How were two groups awarded a tender to manage the same taxi park."

He insists their association is still in charge of managing the park and that they were awarded the tender several years ago with evidence of monthly remittances to the council.

"Last month, we remitted Shs180 million for four months, including this January. How can they give a tender to another person?" he asked, adding that they are not ready to work with another entity.

Mbale Municipality MP Jack Wamanga Wamai said Mbale Town has been turned into "private property".

He claimed the council has awarded most of the tenders to Mbale Mayor's family and asked the drivers to petition the Speaker of Parliament over the matter.

Recently, Mr Twalaha Makoso, the chairperson Bugisu Taxi Operators and Owners SACCO, said they received the tender through the right procedure.

The town Clerk, when contacted, dismissed the allegations saying procedures were followed in awarding the tender.

Attempts to reach the Mayor, Mr Muhammad Zandya, were futile as his known mobile phone was inaccessible.

