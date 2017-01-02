Uganda: Competitors Petition FMU Ahead of 2017 Rally Season

Kampala — There is a strong belief by rally competitors in Uganda, and rightly so, that they are the biggest stakeholders in the motor rallying sport.

Many of them however share the view that they are not adequately represented and are often left out of major decisions by domestic motorsport governing body FMU.

It is on that basis that the rally competitors through Ambrose Byoona the Uganda Rally Drivers Association interim chairman petitioned FMU about the group's grievances.

According to Byoona who presented the petition to FMU president Dusman Okee at a brief function held outside the FMU office at Lugogo on Friday, clubs have continuously failed to convene meetings and provide feedback to competitors.

"It is on that basis that therefore, we the competitors have decided to bring to your attention directly some issues which we seek the indulgence and response from FMU preferably before the start of the 2017 season," read in part a statement.

Among their grievances include reducing National Rally Championship events to a day because of costs incurred by competitors. "We will look at it as a federation and I present it to my management and finally the executive and sporting commission. We appreciate it and receive it because it is legally accepted by the constitution," Okee the FMU president remarked. Others include selling of sprints to the competitors' body and not promoters.

They are also requesting FMU to develop an audit program and training of volunteers to foster capacity building in time control and audit departments before the start of this season among others.