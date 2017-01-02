1 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: No Reports of South Africans in Turkey Nightclub Massacre - Dirco

Tagged:

Related Topics

It appears that no South Africans were caught up in an Istanbul nightclub shooting on New Year's Eve in which at least 39 people were killed.

It is believed that 16 foreigners are among the dead.

Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: "So far (there is) no information suggesting any South African may have been affected by that unfortunate incident."

The Guardian reported that the Turkish Interior Minister said the gunman is still at large, despite earlier reports that he had been killed by police.

A lone gunman entered the Reina club, one of the most prestigious nightspots in the city.

It is situated on the shores of the Bosphorus on the European side of the city and has a terrace that goes down to the water's edge.

The gunman was said to be using Kalashnikovs.

Source: News24

South Africa

South African Police Kill, Abduct Nigerians

The Nigerian community in South Africa on Sunday confirmed the death of a Nigerian and the abduction of another member… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.