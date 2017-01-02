Bukoba — President John Magufuli is expected to start a two-day tour of Kagera Region today, where he will console families who were affected by the devastation caused by the September 10, 5.9 magnitude earthquake that killed 17 people.

The Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Salim Kijuu, told reporters that Dr Magufuli will arrive in Bukoba Municipality today morning where he will attend mass at a church yet to be disclosed. He will later proceed to the State Lodge where he will receive the regional development report.

On Monday, President Magufuli will visit and console families that were affected by the earthquake. He will later visit Ihungo Seconday School on the outskirts of Bukoba Municipality which was also destroyed by the tremor.

The president will address a public rally from Ihungo in Bukoba Municipality before concluding his tour. He will later return to Chato where he has been resting during Christmas holidays. During the earthquake, 17 people were killed and 550 injured. Also, 2,020 houses collapsed and 14,000 developed major cracks