Tanzania: Premier Orders Teachers in Ruangwa to Live Near Schools

Lindi — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed teachers staying far from their work places and abandoning their residences located in school premises to go back immediately.

In addition, Mr Majaliwa expressed the need for the teachers with no houses within the school premises to rent houses located near their work places in order to ensure punctuality when tackling their roles in school.

Mr Majaliwa issued the directives on Friday here while addressing a public rally at Chingumbwa grounds village in Ruagwa District, Lindi Region. The PM noted that it was unwise for the teachers to stay away from school premises while abandoning their houses meant for them.

"The move doesn't make sense as it encourages some teachers to report late in school," he noted. "I have been informed that there are some teachers staying far from the school premises because they have no accommodation at the school premises, I am also directing such teachers to rent houses near their place of work," he noted.

The PM said such teachers are likely to fail to report at their work places on time once they encounter challenges such as bad weather and lack of transport among others. He directed the Ruangwa District Executive Director, Mr Andrea Chezue, to ensure the directives are implemented immediately alongside ensuring that some teachers in Ruangwa Town are shifted to rural schools facing scarcity of teachers.

In another development, the PM expressed the need for residents in Lindi villages to develop the habit of contributing at least one brick each for construction of teachers' houses to supplement the government's efforts in improving education in the country.

Earlier on, Mr Majaliwa asked the villagers of Mkutingome area to contribute 40,000 bricks in support of constructing a dispensary set to be constructed in the village (Mkutingome Village). He pledged to provide 150 iron sheets to support the construction of the dispensary, saying that 50 of the iron sheets will be used for roofing teachers' houses in the village