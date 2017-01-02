South Africa: Zuma Wishes Shembe Church Members Well for Annual Holy Pilgrimage

President Jacob Zuma has wished members of the Shembe Church well at the start of their holy pilgrimage on Saturday.

"The Shembe Church is one of the biggest and oldest indigenous churches in South Africa. The holy pilgrimage that its adherents will commence today (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday) is a very important event in the church's calendar," Zuma said in a statement.

"We wish the church and its members well as they commence the pilgrimage today (Sunday)."

The Shembe begin each year with a pilgrimage to their holy mountain, Nhlangakazi, in Ndwedwe in the north of Durban.

